National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.84

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$92.84 and last traded at C$92.73, with a volume of 39703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.73.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.13.

The company has a market cap of C$31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$99.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

