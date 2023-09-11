LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.47

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $101.09, with a volume of 59249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

