TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.26

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 989606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $803.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.60.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $914,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

