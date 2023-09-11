Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.10

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.10 and last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 27287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9084746 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

