Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 22111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.61.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.7685021 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

