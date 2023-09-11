Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 175,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 71,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

