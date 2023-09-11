Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.98

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 358770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.