Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Dravo Bay LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 17.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

