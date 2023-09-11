Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 60,949 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.