Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tennant by 155.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tennant by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tennant by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tennant by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,359. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Up 0.3 %

Tennant stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.50. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Tennant has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tennant

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.