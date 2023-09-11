Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

