Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up about 1.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $700,448.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,082,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,082,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,417 shares of company stock worth $37,050,610. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

