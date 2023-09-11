Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.30. 29,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.37. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.