Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

