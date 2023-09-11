48,793 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

MODG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 392,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

