Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.10. 38,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,903. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

