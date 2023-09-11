The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855,375. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

