Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,815. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

