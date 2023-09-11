Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 28,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,876. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $970.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $270,543. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

