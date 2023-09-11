Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after buying an additional 1,201,415 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. 786,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,049. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

