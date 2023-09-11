Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,469,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.