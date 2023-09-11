Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Sells 58,193 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXFree Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,193 shares during the quarter. ZeroFox accounts for 0.6% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.59% of ZeroFox worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZFOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $26,615.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $26,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at $364,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 25,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $29,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 467,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,904 shares of company stock worth $197,426. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,984. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

