Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 416,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 510,386 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.96. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $291,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,213.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $65,681 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.