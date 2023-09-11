Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 3.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,455,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4 %

BRO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. 56,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

