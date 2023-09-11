1,366,198 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Acquired by Corbin Capital Partners L.P.

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,957,000. Argo Group International comprises about 21.6% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 28,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

