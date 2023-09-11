The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 495,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

