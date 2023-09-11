Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Sold by Corbin Capital Partners L.P.

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,228 shares during the quarter. Bakkt comprises about 0.5% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Bakkt worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,044,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,004. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bakkt Stock Down 0.1 %

Bakkt stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,877. The stock has a market cap of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.43. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 153.02% and a positive return on equity of 300.60%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bakkt Profile

(Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.