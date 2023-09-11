BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,326.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.80 or 0.00732269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00113743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015451 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

