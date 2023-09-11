iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.95. 1,430,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,929,838. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.