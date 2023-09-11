Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Impinj makes up approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Impinj worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 24.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Impinj by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,465,000 after buying an additional 107,701 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Impinj by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $4,152,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 19,328 shares valued at $1,597,731. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.