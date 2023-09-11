DLD Asset Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Under Armour by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,784,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,934,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 0.3 %

UAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. 429,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.