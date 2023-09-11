DLD Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 680,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

