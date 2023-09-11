First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 1.5% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of First Horizon worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 892,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

