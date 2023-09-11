Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.91. 38,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

