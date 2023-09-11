TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $107,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

