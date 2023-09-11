TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $62,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

