12,727 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.35. 33,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

