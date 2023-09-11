KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KT by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in KT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KT by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

