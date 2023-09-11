KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,299 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.61. 137,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,268. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

