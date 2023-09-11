JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $143.97. 869,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352,280. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

