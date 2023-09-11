M.P. Evans Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 742.56 ($9.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 782.40. The company has a market cap of £398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 694.34 and a beta of 0.67. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 652 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.62).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
