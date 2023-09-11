M.P. Evans Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 742.56 ($9.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 782.40. The company has a market cap of £398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 694.34 and a beta of 0.67. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 652 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.62).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

