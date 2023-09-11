Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inspired Stock Down 5.2 %

Inspired stock opened at GBX 85.76 ($1.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Monday.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

