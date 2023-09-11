100,000 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Lovesac makes up 4.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

