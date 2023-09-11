Venator Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Cavco Industries accounts for about 2.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $272.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.91 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

