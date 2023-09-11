Washington Trust Bank Purchases 254,084 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 6.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $55,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

