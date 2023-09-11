Venator Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,400 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Lantheus comprises about 2.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

