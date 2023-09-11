Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Zeta Global makes up about 2.0% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,008 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

