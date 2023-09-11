Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes accounts for about 2.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 50.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

MTH stock opened at $133.41 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wedbush upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

