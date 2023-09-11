Venator Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 4.9% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $8,952,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

