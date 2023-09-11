Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 121,900 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Asure Software accounts for approximately 2.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

ASUR opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

